Dream Girl's Musical Night: Bi Vocal singers to jam with Ayushmann Khurrana

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is receiving great appreciation for its content and the songs are good too. To create some more excitement, the makers have organised a musical night. What's interesting is that the musical show will have bi vocal singers. The event is happening on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Bandra, Mumbai.

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana slips into the character of a girl named Pooja in Dream Girl. The actor has moduled his voice for his character, Pooja, wherein, he speaks with guys over the phone, which reciprocates in hilarious results. The bi-vocal singers will jam with Ayushmann Khurrana at the Dream Girl's musical night.

The makers are promoting this film in unique ways, which is turning fruitful for the film. Ever since the trailer of the Dream Girl released, it has been receiving wide appreciation for its quirky and unique theme. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. The national-award-winning actor has become the talk of the town for his performances in films like Article 15, Andhadhun. The audience is excited to see him as Pooja in Dream Girl now.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh. Dreamgirl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

