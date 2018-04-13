Dream in colour with Kohler and Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood celebrity, author and Twitter influencer, Twinkle Khanna is no stranger to the interior decor industry



Twinkle Khanna

In line with their philosophy of innovation and design excellence, Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath design, will collaborate with Twinkle Khanna for their upcoming campaign on colours in the bathroom. Twinkle Khanna, a name synonymous with grace, charm and distinctive style, is a perfect fit for Kohler, a brand dedicated to lend decorative visual interest to the bathroom. Bollywood celebrity, author and Twitter influencer, Twinkle Khanna is no stranger to the interior decor industry.

She has founded and run her own venture in this sphere and is also the recipient of the acclaimed international design award. "It is a rare opportunity that you get to work with a brand that you resonate with and would love to include as a part of your everyday life. I really admire what Kohler has been able to create over the past 145 years, significantly expanding the options for bathroom spaces. With so many colors, textures and finishes available in the bathroom, white and chrome are passe," said Twinkle Khanna.

"Homeowners in India today want more than just chrome and white in their bathrooms. Kohler is one of the pioneers in fulfilling this need with our new range of colored ceramic products and vibrant faucet finishes. We are very excited to have Twinkle Khanna on board with us to talk about this range. Given her background in interior design she is an excellent fit for what Kohler stands for which is, grace, elegance and luxury," said Salil Sadanandan, president, Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B S. Asia, Middle East and SSA at Kohler Co.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever