Dress diktat charge against college union, student alleges harassment

Representational picture

Kolkata: A girl student of a college in south Kolkata has been allegedly heckled by some students' union members on International Women's Day for wearing a "revealing dress". The student, who did not wish to be named, alleged that she was first threatened by two members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) for wearing the "revealing dress which is against the discipline of the college" when she entered the college on Friday noon.

When she protested, she was pushed by the two union members, the student alleged. Her classmate Barun Majhi alleged that he was beaten up by the TMCP members when he protested against the incident.

The TMCP said nothing of that sort had taken place. A college spokesman said no formal complaint had been lodged by the girl and there was no such dress code in the college. He said if the student lodges a complaint with the college authorities, necessary action will be taken after an inquiry.

