Dress like the French

Whether you're smitten by Emily in Paris or find it cringe-worthy, the Netflix show has caught every fashionista's attention. And well, that's obvious knowing that its creator Darren Star, is the same man behind Sex and the City.

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an American who moves to Paris for a job opportunity pulls off haute couture left, right and centre — from Chanel bags to Louboutin heels. So, we invited city-based stylist Shikha Dhandhia to share three looks from the show that you can wing. "What I liked about the show was that her attire was not OTT, but day-to-day fashion that you can be inspired by," she says.



Shikha Dhandhia

Totally tulle

Collins' black off shoulder dress to the opera house, Palais Garnier, was a solid tribute to Audrey Hepburn's iconic style in Funny Face. For a formal look, the tulle dress, Dhandhia says, is very much in vogue, especially with lehengas. "The fabric is poufy, and so doesn't work well on its own if you're not petite. But if you layer it with a blazer, you're good to go," she adds. If a dress seems out of reach, she suggests picking a tulle shirt or skirt instead. "The skirt needs to be paired with a fitted top. If you choose a loose shirt then knot it at the bottom," she suggests.

Let's belt it

Emily's yellow slip dress paired with a belt is perfect for a casual outing. And Dhandhia says belts are an accessory that anyone can pull off. A classic leather belt is always a safe investment. If you have a big bust, then pick a thin belt and if you're lean, then a broader one will enhance your curves. In addition, the stylist shares, "You can choose embellished variants, too — Sabyasachi, for instance, offers belts with his signature logo in the middle while Riddhi Mehra's are intricately made with jewels. Couture houses in India offer belts as one of the more affordable pieces in their line."

Pretty in plaid

The versatility of this plaid co-ord set gets Dhandhia's vote as a semi-formal option. "You could wear it to a hangout with your friends during the day or even a dinner meet," she shares. The monochrome scheme paired with the red beret makes it quintessentially French. Emily also wears minimal jewellery. "Most of us own neutral accessories to team with our colourful wardrobes, and that's fine. But if you want to experiment, pick colours for your accessories from what's already in your outfit" Dhandhia says.

For an Indian touch

To adapt Indian or Indo-Western wear to Emily's style, Dhandhia suggests two looks you can try.

. Pick a kurta without side slits and one that is not an angarkha. Cinch it with a belt so it looks like a dress, like Alia Bhatt has. It is best if the fabric is flow-y.

. For an edgy look, pick a saree (floral prints work well in the French context) and don bell bottoms underneath. Throw in a neutral blazer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news