Dressel complains of hair-loss after missing out on seventh title

Hot on the heels of Britain's 4x100m medley gold, there were no such mistakes from the USA's women's team, who broke their own world record

Caeleb Dressel

Gwangju (South Korea): American swimmer Caeleb Dressel complained of losing his hair yesterday after Duncan Scott's relay anchor leg denied him a seventh world title in eight days.

"I don't think there will ever be an instance where I get two silvers and six golds and be upset," said Dressel. "It's a tough week — part of me is happy, part of me wants to cry that I'm done with it," added Dressel, 22"I've got pimples on my face from the stress. I'm losing some hair."

