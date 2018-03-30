Drew Barrymore 'survived' Carrie Fisher's parties

Drew Barrymore loved visiting late actress Carrie Fisher and is "proud" that she survived her famous parties



Drew Barrymore

Actress Drew Barrymore loved visiting late actress Carrie Fisher and is "proud" that she survived her famous parties. Barrymore says that she always enjoyed visiting Fisher, who died in December 2016 at her Los Angeles home, but admitted her bashes could be wild, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I loved going to her house. It was like a hacienda type of like beautiful home off of Coldwater Canyon, very Los Angeles. She just had a very open home. I'd been there for parties, her office in the daytime. It was classic, Spanish, California - sunshine, orange groves and creativity," Barrymore said on a show.

"Hell yes, oh yeah! They were legendary parties. I'm proud to say I came and went because I feel like a lot of people stayed. I remember Garry Shandling being weird in the driveway. And I was like, 'I'm so glad I'm going home! I'm so glad I'm surviving these kind of nights'," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever