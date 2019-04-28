Drew Barrymore's zombie show Santa Clarita Diet cancelled

hollywood

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix has cancelled Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-led zombie comedy series Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons. The streaming giant has opted to cancel the series from showrunner Victor Fresco.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise given the star power attached to the wacky comedy about a married couple in suburbia and the fact that the series is owned and produced in-house at Netflix, claim reports.

"The world had never known a zom-com until Santa Clarita Diet, and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix," said Netflix in a statement.

"To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond [their characters] to life, even though one of them was undead," the statement read further.

