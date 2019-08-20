DRI arrests three for smuggling gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 crore

crime

The official said that said all the recovered gold biscuits which are valued at Rs 3,87,07,548, have been seized and the three persons arrested were booked under the provisions of the Customs Act

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three persons for allegedly carrying about 10 kg of gold worth over Rs 3.87 crore smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officers laid a trap and intercepted a vehicle on the Fulbari-Ghoshpukur bypass and recovered 60 gold biscuits, weighing a total of 9.960 kg, smuggled from Myanmar to India through the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

The accused were identified as Zomuankima, H Rualsangpuia, and Lalneihlaia, all of whom hail from Mizoram's Aizwal and were taking the smuggled gold bars from Aizawl to Kolkata. According to a DRI official, the smuggled gold biscuits which had Myanmar-origin markings were concealed in two headrests of the middle seat of the car.

Also Read: DRI books uncle-nephew duo for gold smuggling, hawala transactions in Bengal

The official said that said all the recovered gold biscuits which are valued at Rs 3,87,07,548, have been seized and the three persons arrested were booked under the provisions of the Customs Act. The gold biscuits were to be delivered to a person in Kolkata.

The DRI is conducting further investigation in order to unearth the kingpins of the smuggling racket.

In a similar incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted two gold smuggling rackets in Kolkata and Siliguri and has reportedly seized 12.5 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 4.44 crores.

According to the DRI officials, the four accused, identified as Bapi Bairagi, Nuton Bairagi, Ashim Singha and Kumkum Singha were intercepted at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. The police managed to seize an amount of gold from them. The action was taken in a drive against gold smuggling syndicates.

The four accused were travelling from Guwahati on the Howrah-bound Saraighat Express.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates