Drink like a gangsta

food

A watering-hole has created drinks inspired by cartels and mafias

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons behind the Netflix web series Narcos' success was not just its intriguing premise, based on the life of international mafia Pablo Escobar, but its inherently larger than life feel that reminded many of us of Bollywood.

It is understandable then, that a BKC bar has created a menu drawing inspiration from international cartels and national dons, including Escobar, Al Capone, Ganesh Gaitonde — played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui of popular web drama Sacred Games — and El Chapo.

The menu features drinks like a Pablo Escobar's coconut limonada which is a creamy drink. And a heady cocktail called Heisenberg's LIIT, based on the popular series Breaking Bad's protagonist, Walter White.



Sean Silveria

"One of my personal favourites is Gaitonde's Manali cream made with desi flavours like paan, thandai mix, milk and rum. El Chapo's michelada — a Mexican beer cocktail made with tap beer, tomato juice and a twang of tabasco sauce — is a must-have, too," says head mixologist at the watering hole Sean Silveria about the most unique drinks.

Till: October 31, 11.30 am to 1 am

At: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park.

Call: 8655077330

