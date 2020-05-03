Drink to your health

Are you itching to engage in a fun activity that will take your mind off the lockdown? How about making yourself a quarantine cocktail? This round up of DIY drinks are healthy and can be made with simple ingredients from your kitchen.

Herby Sour

It's an interesting twist to the classic whiskey sour. This one is a sustainable drink, with zero wastage. It contains a lot of vitamins and fibre, along with

some protein.

Ingredients

15 ml herb syrup

45 ml whiskey of choice

5 ml lime juice

10 ml egg white

Method

Take any herbs, such as mint, basil, or coriander and make a syrup of the same. Boil sugar and water in a 2:1 ratio and when it is simmering, add the herbs to it. Let the liquid cool and then strain into a jar or a small bottle, as desired. The herb syrup is ready. Add some whiskey and lime juice. Add the egg white next. Shake the concoction well. Add ice and shake it again. Strain and serve on the rocks in a whiskey glass. You can choose to garnish the cocktail with any herb or condiment.

Eco Friendly

I called it Eco Friendly as it is green in colour. It's refreshing as it is made using gin with a botanical flavour. The main ingredient of this cocktail is green tea, which is an antioxidant and an immunity booster.

Ingredients

45 ml gin

15 ml cucumber purée/juice

15 ml honey

75 ml green tea (from a bag or brewed, whichever is easier)

Method

Add the gin, cucumber juice and honey in a shaker filled with ice. Shake it till it becomes chilled and strain it into a glass. Top this concoction with green tea. Stir and serve.



Recommended by: Gaurish Rangekar, head mixologist at HYDE, Kala Ghoda and Barmobile

Kadak Chai

As the name suggests, this cocktail makes good use of the Mumbai style chai and Old Monk rum, a crowd pleaser. Masala chai with ginger, peppermint, and cloves is invigorating and can also be soothing for when one has a slight cough or cold.

Ingredients

45 ml masala chai made using milk

45 ml Old Monk rum

Method

Fill an old fashioned glass with lots of ice. Add rum and top it up with the ready chai. Stir the concoction well and serve.

Carrot Cooler

This is a very interesting cocktail and can even be presented as a dessert. It is healthy as it has carrot juice, honey and ginger as its components.

Ingredients

90 ml carrot juice or purée

2 to 3 small pieces of freshly cut ginger

10 ml honey

50 ml vodka

Method

Add the ginger to a shaker and muddle it till it is fine. Add carrot juice, vodka and honey next. Shake it with ice till the drink is chilled. Strain and serve. The cocktail is now ready to sip.



Recommended by: Sorei Longjam, mixologist at Toast Bistro & Bar, Andheri

