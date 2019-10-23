Drive song Prem Pujari: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput dance their hearts out

After releasing two foot-tapping numbers, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive released the third song from the movie on Wednesday. The song, titled Prem Pujari, is set against the backdrop of a wedding. Sushant and Jacqueline can be seen dancing their hearts out in their shiny silver outfits.

The song has been crooned by Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Amartya Bobo Rahut and Dev Arijit, with lyrics by Siddhant Kaushal. Music for the dance number is given by Amartya Bobo Rahut. Check out the groovy song here:

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, Jacqueline wrote: "Keep it lit & keep it Desi this shaadi season PremPujari full song out now."

The film is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name and revolves around a heist planned and performed by four thieves.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, the movie will premiere as a Netflix film exclusively on the streaming service around the world. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

Scheduled to release on November 1, 2019, Drive is expected to be a high octane action-packed adventure drama and comes right after Rajput tasting tremendous success with Chhichhore. He also has Dil Bechara coming up, the remake of the Hollywood tearjerker, Fault In Our Stars. Fernandez, on the other hand, will be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2.

