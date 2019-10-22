MENU

Drive: The song of this shaadi season, Prem Pujari, all set to be out tomorrow

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 18:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a still from the new song of Drive, Prem Pujari, and promises it would be the shaadi song of the season.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Jacqueline Fernandez
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Jacqueline Fernandez

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez are teaming up for Drive, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. If the first song was all about the protagonists' gorgeous lives filled with glitz and glamour, the second one presents them in traditional style. Titled Prem Pujari, Fernandez states this would be the shaadi song of the season, check out her tweet:

Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film, is known to infuse two drastically different genres of songs into one film, a party anthem and a wedding song. This has been a staple in almost all his films, right from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Why Drive should've been an exception? The leads have a tall order to live up to, especially when they have announced this would be the wedding song of the season.

The film is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name and revolves around a heist planned and performed by four thieves. It was all set to release on March 2, 2018, but was pushed to September 7 and then June 28, 2019. Ultimately, it was decided it would premiere on Netflix on November 1. The real reason for the makers' decision to release the film on the OTT platform isn't out yet.

Given the film has been in the making for over two years, a lot has been riding on this massively mounted potboiler. Rajput has just delivered a blockbuster in Chhichhore and hopes the streak continues. Fernandez has Kick 2 coming up so even if Drive falters, she can hop on to Salman Khan's stardom to stay afloat.

