Drive Trailer: Will Bollywood finally get the heist genre correct?

So finally we get to witness the world of Drive, a film Tarun Mansukhani has directed a decade after Dostana, which came out in 2008. The trailer is out and given the film has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, all we can say is that it's all about loving your grandeur. It boasts off some high octane action, breathtaking locales and, the gorgeousness of its leads. What else do we expect from a Dharma film? Take a look:

Rajput plays a Formula 1 driver who revels in speed and sexy vehicles and doesn't shy away from bragging about his driving skills. Fernandez teams up with him for a heist that seems impossible to execute, and the duo is accompanied by two more thieves who know how to make it possible and plausible. Boman Irani plays a cop hot on their trails, but it was saddening to see Pankaj Tripathi in a role that seems inconsequential, at least the trailer suggests so.

The makers had planned to release Drive in the cinemas on March 2, 2018, but the date was pushed to September 7 and then June 28, 2019. It was then announced it would premiere on Netflix on November 1. We wonder what the reason behind the same was. Bollywood hasn't done the genre of heist very well, barring Special 26. Can Drive be an exception? Rajput has had a fantastic year so far, Sonchiriya remains one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2019, and Chhichhore amassed a massive lifetime amount, surpassing everyone's expectations.

Coming to Johar, he doesn't have to worry since he has way too many promising films lined-up in the future. With Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Gunjan Saxena, Shershaah, Brahmastra and Takht coming up, 2020 could be his year.

