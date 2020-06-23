Driven by his passion and an eye for detail, Zubair Aslam's photography speaks for itself

Not all have the eyes to see the world artistically and not all have the eyes to develop imaginations and create a beautiful portrait through photography. It requires immense talent, innate abilities and most importantly pure love for the work you do that captures the right moments, the right expressions of an individual to eventually make the picture look genius and a work of art. We know of one such passionate and determined photographer who unreservedly loves each and every aspect of photography. He is Zubair Aslam, the creative mind who is a fashion and portrait photographer and the one who has travelled internationally for his love for photography. Proof is his page named Picturesnme that shows his sheer love and passion for the art behind the lens.

Speaking of the art of photography, Zubair Aslam, born in India and based in Melbourne, Australia says that he loves to capture 'the moment' and this is also what makes him unique from others. So far, he has had the opportunity to work with all age groups; however, his portraits of children are a treat to the eyes. Another quality that makes Aslam stand apart from everyone else in the industry is that he is pro at making people feel comfortable in front of the camera, coming from different spheres of life. This helps him capture the best shot, and the end result speaks volumes of what the portrait wants to say, such is his creativity and such is his ability to capture his subjects with not only authentic and honest emotions but also their real individual personalities. He already has more than five years of rich knowledge and experience as a professional photographer.

Picturesnme is the baby of Aslam that shouts about his talent so loud, that once you land up on that page, you can't help but fall in love deeply with his portraits and his photography skills. This powerhouse of talent has now jumped into also mentoring other aspiring young photographers with his know-how and insights on photography. His noble reason behind doing this is that he wishes to give back to the photography industry from where he learned and honed his skills.

If you check his Instagram handle (https://instagram.com/picturesnme) which is already flooded with thousands of followers and growing each day, you would see the beauty that Aslam captures in every frame and through this, one understands the kind imagination and emotion he himself possess to capture a picture in such a way that it in itself becomes a story to tell others.

Through his page Picturesnme, one can know the kind of storyteller Aslam is. One can see through his pictures the emotions each of his subjects exude. If this is not true love and genuine passion for photography then, what is? Aslam and his page Picturesnme is all about this and much more. You only end up feeling enthralled by his skills and his portraits.

