Driver charred to death after vehicle collided with tar-laden truck

Road-laying work was going on at the mishap site when the lorries dashed against each other

In a freak accident, a lorry driver was charred to death on Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a tar-laden truck on the Kodumudi-Karur main road, police stated. Due to the impact of the collision, a fire broke out and the driver identified as Baskar (38) was engulfed in flames and could not jump to safety, the police stated. Local people put the fire out and sent to the victim to the government hospital, Kodumudi, from where he was referred to another government hospital, Karur, where he died, they added. Road-laying work was going on at the mishap site when the lorries rammed into each other, they said, adding that a case was registered and investigations were on.

In another incident, a partially burnt body of a woman was found under a bridge in Thane. The police were alerted by locals after they spotted the body. The woman who is around 25 years of age. Her face was charred beyond recognition, lying under Raya bridge in Titwala town in Thane, police spokesman Yuvraj Kalgutke said. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said. The police suspect that someone killed the woman and burnt the body to hide the crime, the official said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence), he said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.

