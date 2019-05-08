Driver in Bengaluru turns bus into mini-garden, Twitter all praises

national

A bus driver in Bengaluru has found a unique way to contribute towards a greener environment. Narayanappa, who is working with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) as a bus driver, has created a mini garden in the bus he drives.

The bus driver's unique way has become an inspiration to many by taking the green route. His noble thought has made him an online sensation.

Pictures of Narayanappa’s bus took social media by storm after ANI posted them on Twitter. The pictures shared by ANI showed his mobile garden consisting of several potted plants, which were placed on the dashboard and on a shelf behind his seat. Creepers were also growing inside the bus.

ANI's tweet said that the driver has been doing this for the past 3-4 years with an aim to spread to awareness regarding the greener environment.

K'taka: A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus driver has kept plants in the bus he drives,which plies between Kaval Bylasandraa&Yeswanthpur in city. Bus driver Narayanappa says,'Have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping environment green.' pic.twitter.com/4j2AUuRUor — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Narayanappa's mini garden consists of approximately 14 plants which are placed at the front and the back of the bus. He regularly waters his mini garden.

He said, "I have been doing it for the last three to four years to create awareness about keeping the environment green."

Evidently, the images have left many impressed. Netizens can’t stop praising this unusual effort.

"It is great. It is a very noble thought by him to provide greenery in the bus and he is doing this despite his busy schedule. I really appreciate this thought and the task he is doing," said Grace, a commuter.

