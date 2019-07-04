Driver on the run after speeding truck kills minor, injures mother in Navi Mumbai

crime

The deceased is a resident of Ghansoli and has been identified as Swara Pawar. Her mother, Priyanka is recovering in the hospital

A speeding truck killed a six-year-old girl while her mother suffered injuries at the APMC market in Vashi on Wednesday. The truck driver fled the spot.

A police officer from APMC police station told Hindustan Times, "Around 1.45pm, they were crossing the road near gate number 5 of the fruit market. They were about to reach the pavement on the other side when a truck hit them. Prima facie it appears that the driver was speeding."

He added, "The girl suffered severe injuries all over her body, and her mother suffered injuries on her left leg. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the girl succumbed after some time. The mother is recuperating in the hospital."

He also mentioned that they have seized the truck and are looking for the driver.

"A case under sections 304a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been registered against the accused driver. We hope to arrest him soon," he added.

