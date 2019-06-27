Driver returns jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh to owner, refuses to accept reward

national

Tariq, a driver from Kashmir found a bag of jewellery worth more than Rs 10 lakhs and three expensive mobile phones in Kashmir. But instead of stealing them he returned it back to the owner

Pic courtesy/twitter/Owais Ahmed

In a heart touching story, a driver restores faith in humanity with his honesty. A Twitter user shared Tariq's story on social media which not only went viral but also won many hearts. The social media story stated Tariq, a driver by profession found a bag of jewellery worth more than Rs 10 lakhs and three expensive mobile phones in Kashmir. Instead of switching off the mobile phones and selling the jewelry, he waited patiently for someone to call the phones to inquire about the lost valuables

Tariq, driver by profession, found a bag with cash and jewellery worth around âÂÂ¹ 10 lacs and 3 high end mobile phones at Aharbal. He waited for a call on these phones, made sure it is returned to its owner and didn’t accept anything in return. Shopian people with a heart of gold pic.twitter.com/5YdCRwI4vs — owais ahmed (@owais_ias) June 24, 2019

When the owner of the lost goods finally called up, Tariq answered and diligently returned all their possessions. According to the tweet, the honest driver did not accept anything in return. This act of humanity stole many hearts on Twiter and bagged over 4000 likes. Twitterati poured best wishes and appreciation on the social media website hailing the honest driver. This is how the internet reacted.

Wonderful heart and principles ðÂÂÂÂ¹

Thanks for sharing! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — M V Rao (@mvraoforindia) June 24, 2019

He should b rewarded in an official function — Save Article 35A-370 Save j&k (@jakblackdark30) June 24, 2019

Wow, this is the best example of humanity. Salute to Tariq. — Basharat Dar (@iambasharat) June 24, 2019

So proud of Tariq, must be held worthy of emulation. God bless. — Khalid Faik. (@Rhiyad_e_Dehr) June 24, 2019

He deserves d gratitude of a billion for setting a wonderful example — Anup Burte (@anupburte) June 24, 2019

I think we should Honor these men not with cash as he didn't accepted it on first case but a Honor so people will remember it for the life time @JKgrievance — Rahul Ganjoo (@ganjoo1988) June 24, 2019

Tariq's act of honest has definitely restored our faith in humanity!

