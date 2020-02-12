Driver Rohit Singh Gaur: Uber cares about business, not national security

After suspending it for 72 hours while they conducted an enquiry, ride-hailing service Uber activated the Uber ID of driver Rohit Singh Gaur, who took passenger Bappadittya Sarkar to Santacruz police last week after hearing him discuss anti-CAA protests on the phone. During his re-sensitisation, Gaur claimed he has been told to take the passenger from the pick-up point to the drop-off point irrespective of what he hears them talking about.

"I asked Uber executives what I should do if a passenger is being anti-national over the phone or with a co-passenger, or if I come to know that the passenger is a criminal or is going to commit a crime," said Gaur.

"I have been strictly told to take the passenger to the destination without any hassle and then to approach the police, if I want to. This means that business is more important to Uber than national security. They want me to not disturb the passenger even if s/he could be a criminal," said Gaur, who was informed of the re-activation on Tuesday.

Gaur was also instructed to not invade passengers' personal space, not indulge in verbal or physical disputes, not to speak unless spoken to and not to drive under the influence.

A source from Uber told mid-day that records such as contact details of a passenger and his/her pick-up and drop-off point are always kept with Uber for any civil or criminal offence. "Time and again, we have been cooperating with the police and other law enforcement agencies. We are prompt in delivering full details of a passenger to the police in case of any investigation," the source said.

Gaur said irrespective of what Uber has told him, he will take the same steps if he met a similar situation again. "The best way would be to peacefully drive my cab to the nearest police station so that the intention of the passenger can be thoroughly investigated. I don't regret taking Bappadittya Sarkar to the police. I would do it again if anyone is being anti-national."

