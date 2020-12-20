Driver takes vehicle inside hospital, tries to run over people in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a pickup driver tried to crush people with his vehicle inside a hospital near Basai Chowk in Gurugram, after a domestic feud between two groups, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night and was captured on CCTV camera. The video of the incident later went viral on social media.

The pickup driver also damaged an ambulance and five bikes which were stationed outside the hospital premises including the hospital's medical store. An FIR in this regard was filed on Saturday.

The accused driver was identified as Vikas Joon of Dhankot village in Gurugram.

Balwan Singh, the director of Shri Balaji Hospital located at Basai Chowk, told the police that on Friday night, two women and two men came to his hospital due to some injuries. He assumed that the cause behind the injuries was fighting between the two groups.

"When the injured were undergoing treatment inside the hospital two of their family members were talking to someone standing outside the hospital. Shortly thereafter, a speeding pickup vehicle driver came and tried to crush the family members of the injured standing outside the hospital but they luckily escaped unhurt and ran inside to save themselves," Singh told the police.

At this, the pickup driver turned the vehicle back and rammed the vehicle of the hospital and a medical store and attempted to drive the pickup truck inside the hospital premises.

The driver reportedly tried to force the vehicle inside the hospital premises about 8 times.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the incident spot. The actual reason behind the incident will be known once the accused driver will be arrested but it seems there were some domestic issues between the two groups. A case of negligent driving and various other sections of the IPC were registered against the driver at Sector-9A police station," said station house officer (SHO), Bijender Singh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever