Driver tries to ram soldiers in France

The driver and his accomplice have been detained. Pic/ AFP

A man driving a car with fake licence plates tried to ram a group of soldiers out jogging in southeast France, security sources said.

Speaking French and Arabic, the man first threatened a group of soldiers and then tried to run down another group returning to their barracks from a jog, the sources added.

The driver of the small hatchback, who was accompanied by a woman, sped off before being arrested around lunchtime in Grenoble, police and military sources said.

