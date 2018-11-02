Drivers of Digital 2018: Time to recognize its Digital paragons

national

Drivers of Digital Awards is an eclectic concept that not only acknowledges exemplary work done by enterprises, agencies and professionals in the digital space, but also provides a platform where leaders discuss critical aspects of the industry

We are swiftly advancing towards the next Industrial Revolution – a phenomenon which is popularly known as Industry 4.0. The Digital sector has been the major driver of this monumental change that has engulfed businesses and industries. Digital, as a business enabler and as a discipline, has perhaps caused more transformation in the last decade than in the entire history of corporations. Much of this can be attributed to the proliferation of new-age media, technological evolution, rise of social platforms that are real-time, and shareable content formats. Digital has advanced from being a support function to a key business faculty that not only forms part of most of the brand strategy but also helps corporations engage with the market in an impactful and sustainable fashion. Digital, today, has helped enterprises become more interactive, innovative, analytical, consumer-focused, and intelligent, and modern-day strategists and business leaders who have integrated technological prowess with creativity and communication expertise are doing exemplary work in the industry.

Therefore, it becomes important to encourage the digital heroes who have immensely contributed to the development of the industry for the benefit of the market, the consumers and the economy at large. It is with this view that Inkspell Solutions is organizing the third annual Drivers of Digital Summit and Awards on December 06, 2018 in Mumbai. "It is a unique program wherein we are providing an exclusive platform for enterprises, agencies and professionals to discuss the key trends, opportunities and challenges of the digital industry in India while also rewarding outstanding work in this domain," said Chitra Surana, Head of Alliances at Inkspell Solutions.

The Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit is the leading program in India that has been designed to identify, acknowledge and reward the enterprises,

agencies, and individuals who have significantly transformed the industry by leveraging the power of Digital and Automated processes: Online and Mobile applications and services, Digital Marketing, FinTech, MarTech, eCommerce, Startup Ecosystem, Content development and publishing, Media Management, etc.

Additionally, it will host business leaders and connoisseurs who shall share their views, experiences and knowledge pertaining to Digital transformations through Keynote Addresses, Panel Discussions and insightful Presentations. Numerous stalwarts and stakeholders of the industry come together to form the Jury of this program and contribute to making the Drivers of Digital Awards the best in its category while adding significant value and credibility to the entire initiative.

On the Awards aspect of the event, Rahul Ramchandani – Digital Evangelist at Google who has been associated with the program since its inception and has served as the juror and key speaker at several occasions, said that the supreme quality of entries that are nominated for the contest over the years make it really challenging for him to assess and distinguish between various nominations in terms of the innovation and creativity. "I've had the privilege of judging DoD awards for many years now, and I'm so happy to see that each year the level of digital maturity goes up substantially. The area of Digital Marketing is a rapidly evolving one, and good digital skill set is still scarce in India. Events like DoD go a long way in recognizing and rewarding good talent which indirectly plays an instrumental role in shaping the entire digital ecosystem in the country." exclaimed Rahul.

