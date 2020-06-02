Driving License actress Miya George to tie the knot this year?

There has been buzz that Malayalam actress Miya George has found love in a longtime family friend from Kottayam. Reports suggest that the Driving License actress has got engaged in a low-key ceremony, and is all set to get hitched.

A few photos have been making the rounds on social media, mostly shared by Miya's fan pages, of the actress and her fiance at their engagement ceremony. Check them out below:

Reportedly, the ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the couple and was quite a private affair. The actress will get married in September if reports are to be believed, although, she hasn't made anything official as yet.

Miya George is one of the most popular actresses in Malayalam cinema. She was seen in her first lead role in the 2012 film Chettayees. Later, Miya featured in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films including Salaam Kashmier, Hi I'm Tony, Amara Kaaviyam, Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti, Yaman, Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal, Brother's Day, to name a few.

