Drone seized near jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: A drone has been seized which was hovering over a high-security jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after it crashed, officials stated on Wednesday. The drone was seized on Tuesday evening and an investigation was underway, Shakti Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, said.

According to the officials, the drone was one of the many being used to locate victims of the deadly road accident in Keshwan area of the district on Monday that left 35 persons dead and over a dozen others injured. One of the drones was lost during the search and rescue operation due to a technical glitch, and it is believed that the same drone was found near the jail complex, the officials said. Thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said. The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media website, Twitter to express sorrow for the victims of the accident.

The communally sensitive Kishtwar district, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, has been rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by the assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.

