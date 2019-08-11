Drown in dimsums

sunday-mid-day

As a Lower Parel restaurant launches 68 varieties of dimsums, we help you pick the best from city menus

Chili Hoisin Lamb Bao

Using organic and fresh produce sourced from all over Asia, Sahil Singh, corporate executive chef at Pa Pa Ya, has curated a dim sum menu featuring over 68 different varieties. Turns out, it's the world's largest dim sum menu. Because it's a problem of plenty, we ask him to pick the top three dimsums.

Baos are steamed Chinese Bread rolls served as a part of the Dim sum menu. The Chili Hoisin Lamb bao's filling has China origin chilli, chopped lamb and hoisin sauce. The Bao is specifically made using Hong Kong flour (a premium quality all-purpose flour which works really well for making baos) instead of plain flour, which gives the bao its edge.



Prawn & Chives Wontons

Prawns & Chives Wontons

The use of baby chives in the dish elevates the taste of the wonton when steamed and balanced in Soya Chilli Vinegar. It's meant to give immense flavour to the wonton.



Chili Cumin Lamb

Chilli Cumin Lamb crystal dumpling

An amalgam of chopped lamb, roasted cumin and Asian Spices wrapped in translucent dumpling dough, this dim sum is made with starch and folded in the shape of a baby lamb. This makes it look very attractive, and the aroma of roasted cumin makes the dumpling earthy and nutty.

MORE THE MERRIER

Chef Avinash Naha, head chef at Lower Parel's Typhoon Shelter, has created squid ink dumplings with ingredients like flying fish roe, Atlantic scallops, and prawns.





Using a signature Hong Kong sauce, Chef Ritu of Andheri's Asian restaurant Yazu has rustled up chicken XO dumplings. "The XO sauce is said to have been invented in Hong Kong in the 1980s. It consists of a strong flavour of the seafood. In India, chicken dominates the non-vegetarian menu as it is most preferred by the consumers. We stuff the dumplings with freshly dried scallops, chili peppers, Jinhua Han, dried shrimp, and aromatic garlic and canola oil," she says.

