Drug addict rapes, kills minor girl after she stops him from stealing goat

The Nuh police arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl after she tried to stop him from stealing her family's goat.

The girl's body was found in Ferozpur Jhirka area on December 26, 2019, a Times of India report read. Police said the accused was a drug addict and had tried to steal a goat owned by the girl's family. They said the girl had resisted the act after which the accused allegedly raped and strangulated her with a dupatta.

"We have taken him on police remand to recover the clothes he wore on the day of the crime and re-construction of the crime scene," Firozpur Jhirka station house officer (SHO) was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused's photos with the stolen goat were captured on CCTV after which he was nabbed for questioning. Initially, he tried to mislead the police, but later confessed to the crime.

Police said the accused had stolen the goat belonging to the girl's family as he wanted money for the drugs. When the girl spotted him taking the goat, she approached him and tried to take the animal back.

The man murdered the girl and used another route to cross Ferozpur Jhirka. However, he was nabbed before he could take the goat to New Delhi.

Police said the girl had gone to Aravali hills to graze the goats with two others. While they returned, the victim was untraceable. On December 26, the villagers launched a search and found her half-naked body hanging upside down.

