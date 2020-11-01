Drug Case: Deepika's manager files for anticipatory bail hearing

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has filed an anticipatory bail application (ABA) before the special NDPS court in Mumbai Sessions court, which is likely to be heard on Tuesday. Prakash was summoned by the NCB after some recovery of drugs from her home earlier this week, but she didn't appear and has now filed for an ABA.

The NCB raided Prakash's Versova's house on October 27, and recovered small quantities of drugs. According to the NCB, Prakash's name came up during investigations of drug peddling in Bollywood.

Ayaz Khan, Prakash's lawyer, told mid-day, "Karishma Prakash has applied for the ABA in the Sessions court, which is likely to be heard on Tuesday."

According to the NCB, during the raid it seized 1.7 grams of charas and two bottles of CBD oil. Prakash was also questioned by the NCB on an FIR filed in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

