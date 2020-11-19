Mumbai Crime: Drug peddler, 4 others held for murdering 54-year-old man

The Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested a drug peddler and four of his aides on Wednesday for killing a man, whose son he suspected to be a police informer.

Thirty-year-old accused Rupel Mohite, lives in Siddharth Nagar area of Bandra East. Recently he learnt that the cops were searching for him. Soon after he started looking for the person who had informed the cops and thought that 21-year-old Mohan Waghmare was a police informer.

Mohite decided to eliminate Mohan, whom he attacked with a knife on November 16 evening along with his aides. When Mohan's father Tulsiram Waghmare, 54, tried to stop them, he was severely injured. They stabbed him in the stomach and escaped from the spot. Tulsiram was immediately shifted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West and a case was registered under IPC Section 307 against Rupel. However, Tulsiram succumbed to his injuries on November 17 morning.

The Crime Branch launched a hunt for the five people and arrested them. A police officer said, "Rupel and the four other accused will be produced before court on Thursday. Further investigation is on."

