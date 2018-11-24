Drug peddler arrested with 550 intoxicant capsules

crime

A police party during patrolling on the highway intercepted a man and recovered intoxicant capsules from his possession

Representational Picture

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a drug peddler with intoxicant capsules in Samba district of the state on Saturday. A police party during patrolling on the highway intercepted a man and recovered 550 intoxicant capsules from his possession, they said. The accused was identified as Bashir Ahmad alias Imran of Uttar Pradesh, they said.



A case was registered at Police Station Samba and investigations were taken up, they added.

In another incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs from southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Hasina Begum, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, they said.

Police received information regarding supply of heroin in Taimur Nagar, Khirjrabad village and Delhi/NCR, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On Friday, police laid a trap near a drain in Taimoor Nagar and at around 4.45 pm, a woman was apprehended with 265 grams of heroin, he said. During interrogation, she disclosed that her brother-in-law Maidul also used to peddle drugs. Her husband and in-laws would support her in the crime, the DCP added.

With inputs from PTI

