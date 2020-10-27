Drug peddlers enrol in Goa rehab to look for customers, caught rolling joints

Three drug peddlers were caught red-handed selling drugs at the Drug Treatment Clinic (DTC) in Mapusa in Goa. The clinic staff found out that the trio had enrolled in the clinic just to look for customers.

Three months ago, they were thrown out of the clinic and were warned that they should not step into the hospital, according to a report in Times of India.

“I caught two of them rolling joints behind the hospital mortuary. They were warned to stop the abuse or entry would be denied. The hospital security was also told to keep a watch on them,” Dr Ravindra Patil, a medical officer at the centre, was quoted as saying.

Patil added that they were not handed over to the police because the hospital authorities wanted to see whether the trio wanted to continue treatment or not.

Whenever a new person is enrolled in the hospital, they are made to sign on document stating that they won’t indulge in groupism and will have to be away from other patients who maybe waiting in queue to see the doctor. These conditions are laid down so that no one is reintroduced to drugs during their treatment. “Some users even double up as peddlers in time of need,” Patil said.

Most drug addicts visiting the clinic start with the intent of giving up drugs but many go back to doing drugs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news