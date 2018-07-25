Drug smuggler nabbed, 2 kg charas worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Uttar Pradesh

The SSB is primarily tasked with guarding the 1,751-km long open border with Nepal and the 699-km frontier with Bhutan, apart from rendering a variety of internal security services

Representational Picture

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel nabbed an alleged smuggler carrying 2 kg charas valued at Rs 30 lakh close to the Indo-Nepal border here, said an official of the paramilitary force today. Acting on a tip-off, the SSB personnel conducted a joint operation with the local police yesterday. The smuggler was identified as Radhey Shyam, who is from Bholapur village under Itwa police station in the district, the official said.

SSB assistant commandant Gaurav Kumar said the accused was moving towards India from the border area when the paramilitary personnel made a bid to nab him. The Nepal border is prone to cross-border crimes of smuggling of narcotics, arms and banned wildlife products, apart from human trafficking.

Further, illegal crossover of criminals and terrorist elements have also been reported in the region. Earlier this month, the SSB arrested a person for possessing heroin worth Rs 30 lakh in the Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The SSB is primarily tasked with guarding the 1,751-km long open border with Nepal and the 699-km frontier with Bhutan, apart from rendering a variety of internal security services.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km-long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar, and Maharajganj.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates