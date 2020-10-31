Drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager files anticipatory bail plea in NDPS court

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 27 in the drug case, filed for anticipatory bail in the special NDPS court in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to sources, the bail plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday. Last week, Karishma was summoned for questioning in the drug angle that cropped up in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

On Tuesday, NCB sleuths of the Mumbai branch had conducted raids at Karishma's Versova residence and recovered small quantity of drugs. During the raid, she was not present at home. The agency disclosed that two types of drugs were recovered.

Interestingly, Karishma's name had cropped up during the interrogation of alleged peddlers arrested in the investigation of drugs case. The NCB has previously recorded the statements of Karishma and Deepika.

NCB officials said they have found that Karishma was in regular touch with the drug peddlers. Following the raid, the agency pasted a copy of the summons on the door of Karishma's house as she was not at home.

