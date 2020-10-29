Drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager fails to turn up for NCB questioning

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash failed to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday despite summons issued to her. The officials said that she had also not bothered to give a reason for the same. Officials said that they will send her a second summons after a two days wait. Karishma's name is under scrutiny for being in touch with a drug peddler arrested in the FIR No 16/20 case.On Wednesday the NCB also arrested another person named Nikhil Saldanha in the 16/20 case.

Karishma's name had come up in the investigation of a drugs peddler arrested by the NCB, after which her house was raided and she was summoned on Wednesday.

NCB sources said 1.7 gm of charas and two bottles of CBD oil were recovered in the raid on Tuesday at Karishma's house in Versova. She was earlier questioned by the NCB on an FIR filed in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

According to NCB sources, Karisma did not appear before them on Wednesday and did not contact them. An NCB official said she was not at home during the raid and the search was conducted in the presence of her acquaintances.

According to the NCB, Saldanha is linked to arrested accused Agisilaos Demetriades. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of NCB, Mumbai said, "During the investigation it was found that Nikhil Saldanha had connections with some accused in the CR 16/2020. Further investigation is in progress in the case of drugs consumption."

