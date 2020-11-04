Drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB in Mumbai

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash is being questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She reached the NCB office with her lawyer on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the NDPS court granted her interim relief, till November 7, from arrest by the NCB. Karishma's lawyer told the court that she would cooperate in the investigation. Karishma through her lawyer said she would go to the NCB office and record her statement.

Prakash had been "untraceable" after she was summoned by the NCB for questioning. After she failed to appear before the NCB on October 27 or reply to the summons, the agency had handed over the summons to her mother and owners/colleagues of Kwaan talent agency.

The fresh summons were issued after the NCB recovered 1.7 gm of charas and some bottles of CBD oil from her premises last month.

Earlier Deepika and Prakash appeared before the NCB for questioning once.

Besides Deepika, the NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs-related case to Sushant's death. The NCB has also seized the phones of these three actors and sent them to the forensic department.

The drug law enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news