Drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash untraceable, has not responded to NCB summons

As actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash failed to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and did not even reply to the summon, the anti-drug agency on Monday handed over the summons to her mother and owners/colleagues of Kwan Talent Agency in Mumbai.

"It is true that Prakash has gone untraceable after being summoned for questioning," an NCB official related to the probe told IANS.

The official, however, said that it is not verified if the employees of Kwan Talent Management have been summoned for questioning.

On Saturday, Karishma Prakash had filed for anticipatory bail in the special NDPS court in Mumbai. According to sources, the bail plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

On October 27, Karishma was summoned for questioning in the drug angle that cropped up in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The same day NCB sleuths of the Mumbai branch had conducted raids at Karishma's Versova residence and recovered drugs. During the raid, she was not present at home. The NCB recovered 1.7 gm of charas and some bottles of CBD oil from her premises.

Interestingly, Karishma's name had cropped up during the interrogation of alleged peddlers arrested in the investigation of drugs case. The NCB has previously recorded the statements of Karishma and Deepika.

NCB officials said they have found that Karishma was in regular touch with the drug peddlers. Following the raid, the agency pasted a copy of the summons on the door of Karishma's house as she was not at home.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and IANS)

