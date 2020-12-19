Drugs case: Device on which the video was shot had got misplaced, Karan Johar tells NCB

In response to the details sought by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has submitted that the 29-second video of the party hosted by Karan Johar last year was authentic and had not been tampered with. However, the DFS report states that they would be able to provide more details and clarity if they get the original device in which the video was shot.

According to sources in the DFS, the NCB had only sought details about the authenticity of the video. "We have found that the video is authentic and has not been tampered with. We will be able to give more clarity only if we get the original device in which the video was shot," a DFS source said.

Following the recommendation of the DFS, the NCB sent a notice under Section 67B of NDPS Act to Karan Johar seeking details of the device in which the video was shot. Responding to the notice, Karan on Friday submitted details and documents in a pen-drive. He sent his representative to the NCB office with the details. According to sources, he told the NCB that the device using which the video was shot had got misplaced and was not available with him. Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said that they were examining the details shared by the filmmaker.

Sources in the DFS also confirmed that they were never asked about the white-coloured thing seen in the video and whether it was a reflection of light or something else. "The distance between the lens and the substance seen in the video is very important. If the distance is long, then no lab will be able to confirm whether the object seen in the video is a white substance or a reflection of light," said a forensic expert from Mumbai FSL.

The NCB had initiated an enquiry based on the written complaint received from former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Maharashtra Congress also attacked the anti-drug agency asking them as to why they had not taken action against Karan in 2019 when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. "Why didn't the NCB investigate the matter when the Fadnavis government was in power? The video went viral in 2019 and Fadnavis was the home minister then. He must answer as the NCB is proceeding with the probe," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. He also asked why no action was being taken against Kangana Ranaut, who confessed on TV of taking drugs.

"Why NCB is still not calling @KanganaTeam for investigation as she had confessed about her drug addiction in a video. NCB is investigating issues which have no relation to the SSR case for which they were called by the ED. NCB miserably failed in finding a drug angle in the SSR case," Sawant said in a tweet.

