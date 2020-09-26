Drugs case: Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad arrested by NCB

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was detained in Friday after questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood.

According to NCB sources, ganja was found during a raid at Prasad's house. Prasad’s name was revealed by drugs peddler Anuj Keshwani, who was also arrested by the NCB. Prasad, who has been accused of purchasing drugs from peddlers, has been taken for medical examination as part of formalities.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau officials take Kshitij Ravi Prasad for medical examination as a part of formalities before his arrest pic.twitter.com/bo9y22KrRx — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

This development comes on the day when top Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the anti-drug agency.

After Rhea Chakraborty, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh had recorded her statement. She was grilled by NCB for four hours and has allegedly confirmed the drug chats, but denied consuming any narcotic substance or having a direct link with any peddlers.

Late on Friday night, filmmaker and owner of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, had denied the claims that Prasad is associated with the organisation. He said Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers "on contract basis for a project which did not eventually materialise", while Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB, worked with them on projects for short durations between 2011 and 2013.

"I would like to state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides"/"close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides"," Johar said in a statement.

"Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," Johar added.

In his statement, Johar further said he had never consumed narcotics nor does he promote them.

NCB is presently investigating two separate cases that revolve around the drugs cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik's WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act."

In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea and Showik.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing Sushant's death case.

(With inputs from agencies)

