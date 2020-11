Drugs case: Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the drugs case.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar also dismissed the bail plea of four others, including the anticipatory bail application of film producer Shivaprakash, in the case. The Central Crime Branch, probing the drug case arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in September. Shivaprakash is still at large, the police said.

The two actresses and the drug peddler Prashant Ranka were in the CCB custody till September 13 and were later remanded to judicial custody on September 14. Prashant was also denied bail. Since then they were lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central jail here. The city police intensified investigation into the drug abuse among celebrities after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a Malayalam tele serial actress Anikha and Bineesh Kodiyeri's aide Mohammed Anoop with synthetic drugs. The trio was charged with supplying drugs to the celebrities in Bengaluru including Kannada film actors and singers. One of the high profile accused is Aditya Alva, son of former minister Late Jeevaraj Alva. The CCB probing the case had even raided the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who has married Alva's sister but to no avail.

