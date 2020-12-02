Drugs case: NCB fails to get custody of trio who 'assaulted' them last week

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court thwarted NCB's appeal to get custody of the trio who allegedly created hurdles and assaulted NCB officials during the arrest of drug peddler Kerry Mendes last week. The court told the agency that it could not grant custody permission to them, as this case did not come under their jurisdiction. Hence, they needed to appeal in the court concerned.

NCB officials, who had approached the court for custody, had cited in their application that the trio created a ruckus and assaulted the police, which prompted them to investigate and ascertain their involvement and nexus in drug trafficking-related to this case and also to ascertain the link in the drug procurement and distribution. A commercial quantity of LSD was seized from Mendes, who is now in NCB's custody.

Moreover, in another setback to NCB, the trio was given bail by the City Session Court on a bond of Rs 25,000 and two sureties. Commenting on the matter, a lawyer for the accused said, "My clients are victims of personal egos of NCB officers. They haven't committed any crime as portrayed by the agency. This is a baseless and fake case. My clients have no link with the arrested accused, and the court, too, noted this."

He added that he would request the court to release my clients on an interim basis on a bond of Rs 25,000. And, soon, they will give two sureties as told by the court. The case will be brought before the court on Wednesday.

