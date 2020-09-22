Drugs case: NCB finds Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha's chats about CBD oil, MDMA with actresses

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has confirmed that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week.

"Sara, Rakul and Simone will be summoned this week," said KPS Malhotra, deputy director of the NCB, in a statement.

According to sources, the name of actress Shraddha Kapoor also surfaced during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, but the agency is yet to confirm if Shraddha will be summoned to record her statement.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB recorded Saha's statement for several hours. During her questioning, the agency found Saha's chats with Shraddha and another top Bollywood actress from the 90s. In the SMS conversations, the actress allegedly asked Saha to arrange for MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, for her. To which Saha replied saying, "You are turning me into a peddler but your wish is my command."

The agency also found that Saha was providing CBD oil to celebrities. In one of the chats, Shraddha allegedly asked Saha to arrange for CBD oil, to which Saha responded 'sending' and Shraddha thanked her. However, the agency wants to examine Saha thoroughly before summoning Shraddha.

Saha's questioning is to continue on Tuesday. Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi will also join the questioning. So far, the agency has arrested 19 people in the case.

