Drugs case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in connection with the drugs case that emerged during investigations of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As per the information received from the NCB, evidence has been found against these stars in the form of alleged chats of them discussing drugs, which came to the fore during investigations and the actors have been summoned for questioning. So far 18 people have been arrested in the drugs case.

The actors can be called for questioning within the next few days. A NCB source said that actress Deepika Padukone has been called on September 25 for questioning while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned on September 26 for questioning.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has confirmed that Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official related to the probe said, "Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning. Earlier in the day, the drug law enforcement agency had summoned TV Actor Abigail Pandey and her boyfriend choreographer Sanam Joharin the drug case.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, while Shradhha Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Deepika Padukone is the daughter of the badminton icon Prakash Padukone and she is married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Besides the B-Town stars, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management were also summoned by the agency for questioning. The agency has so far arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Deepesh Sawant.

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore. Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe the death case of the late actor.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

