Drugs case: NCB to find out if hairstylist supplied drugs to his celebrity contacts

In a new development in the Bollywood drugs case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe and drug peddler Lalchandra Yadav were arrested on Thursday.



The cocaine and cash recovered from Godambe and drug peddler Yadav

An initial probe has revealed that Yadav used to procure cocaine through a Nigerian drug cartel and give it to Godambe. The drug used to come wrapped in different-coloured plastic sheets from Colombia through the international channel.

The NCB under the supervision of Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede apprehended Godambe from Oshiwara along with Yadav, who is an auto-driver by profession. "During the operation, we seized 16 packets of cocaine (gross weight 17.6 gms), an auto-rickshaw and drug proceeds amounting to Rs 56,000. Later, the net weight of 16 packets of cocaine was found to be 11 gms," said an NCB officer.

The NCB has found out that Yadav used to supply the drugs to Godambe. "The cocaine recovered from them were wrapped in blue, black, yellow and orange plastic sheets. Probe has revealed that the quality of the drug used to be identified from the colour of the wrapper. The one packed in the blue wrapper is of the purest quality. Then the quality level is in the black, orange and yellow order," an officer said.

Also Read: Drugs case: NCB cracks drug supply chain, nabs main supplier

"Both the accused have been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act including financing," added Wankhede. The NCB officers are now verifying whether Godambe was purchasing the drugs for his own consumption or was supplying to others.

"Professionally he is connected to a number of celebrities, so we are trying to find out whether he supplied the drugs to them as well," another officer said. The duo was produced in court and remanded to NCB custody till December 16.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news