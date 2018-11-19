Drugs worth Rs 11 lakh seized, one Nigerian arrested

crime

We have seized MDMA, morphine, amphetamine, hashish, LSD and marijuana from him, the police said

Representational Picture

A cocktail of drugs worth Rs 11.05 lakh was seized from a Nigerian national during a raid in Calangute in Goa, known for its nightlife, police said on Sunday. The accused -- Frank Nathaneil (32) -- has been arrested. We have seized MDMA, morphine, amphetamine, hashish, LSD and marijuana from him, police told reporters here.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

In another incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs from southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Hasina Begum, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, they said. Police received information regarding supply of heroin in Taimur Nagar, Khirjrabad village and Delhi/NCR, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On Friday, police laid a trap near a drain in Taimoor Nagar and at around 4.45 pm, a woman was apprehended with 265 grams of heroin, he said. During interrogation, she disclosed that her brother-in-law Maidul also used to peddle drugs. Her husband and in-laws would support her in the crime, the DCP added.

With inputs from IANS

