Drum sticks & tricks

Have you ever aspired to learn how to play a musical instrument? Whether or not you've tried your hand at one, you can now attend a masterclass with American drummer Chris Adler, best known as the founder of the groove metal band Lamb of God and as the Grammy Award-winning member of the music group Megadeth.

In association with Levi's Lounge and Gravity Talent, he's set up a drum clinic, an experience that can be every musician’s playbook and a tool for their success. The class will include techniques, style, composition, influences, and selection as well as information on the music business side of things, such as touring, booking and management. If you’re looking to make a career in the industry, this is where you need to be.

ON November 19, 8 pm AT Levi's Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel

