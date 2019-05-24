Drumming up a storm

things-to-do

Learn how to play the djembe at a workshop by a drummer

Enjoy an evening of foot-tapping music with the djembe, a percussion instrument from western Africa, at a mass-jamming event. The session also welcomes participants who have no prior experience in percussion. The workshop will be conducted by Mumbai-based drummer Amrut Bhatt, who has conducted many similar drum-circles earlier.

"Drumming infuses enthusiasm and reboots the atmosphere. It builds synergy and is also extremely entertaining," says Bhatt, who has also showcased his talents at a TedX event. "An interactive group drumming session relieves stress and leaves the participants with a sense of accomplishment," he adds.

On Tonight, 7.30 pm

At Growel's 101, Akurli Road, Kandivali East.

Call 66993001

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates