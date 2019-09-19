Drumrolls! Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win big; here's the complete list of IIFA Awards 2019

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which took place in Mumbai for the very first time, was attended by who's who of Bollywood. The awards ceremony, hosted on September 18, saw a night full of stars under one roof. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi. National Award winner Vicky Kaushal took the trophy home for the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category, Sanju.

Apart from these, this year the IIFA had a special awards ceremony. Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai also won the special award in Best Film in last 20-year category. Deepika Padukone's fan club also shared a picture from the ceremony. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) onSep 18, 2019 at 6:06pm PDT

Fans can't stop congratulating the stars, but as the award function is over, here's the entire list of 20th Edition IIFA 2019 winners.

Ranveer Singh accepting his award at IIFA Awards

Best film - Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Alia Bhatt gives a speech as she receives an award for the best actress category at IIFA

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)

Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan" from Raazi)

Award Winner for Best Picture- Rakesh Roshan

Award Winner for Best Director - Rajkumar Hirani

Award Winner for Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranbir Kapoor

Award Winner for Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Deepika Padukone

Award Winner for Best Music Director - Pritam Chakraborty

Outstanding Contributions to Indian Cinema - The Master of Comedy- Jagdeep Jafri

Outstanding Contributions to Indian Cinema - The Master of Dance and Choreography- Saroj Khan

The 20th Homecoming Edition of NEXA IIFA Awards stage saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana as the hosts of the awards ceremony. The awesomely talented real-life sibling duo amazed the crowd present with their quick wit, leaving everyone in splits with their amusing one-liners and on-stage brotherly camaraderie.

Bringing the magic of Indian cinema IIFA Awards night witnessed unforgettable moments along with a host of stellar performances and acts by Bollywood’s megastars, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan. Bollywood’s talented youth icons, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal stole hearts with their electrifying debut performances.

Also Read: IIFA Rocks 2019: Neha Kakkar performs; technical winners' list announced

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates