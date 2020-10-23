Drunk constable abuses locals, beaten up; video goes viral

A constable with Ahmedabad’s Sola police, drunk while in uniform, was beaten with sticks by locals in Chandlodia area on Tuesday night. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

As per a report in the Times of India, the cop, identified as Sunilsinh Chauhan, 33, a resident of Danilimda Police Lines who was posted at Sola police station in July 2019, was roaming in Chandlodia when the incident took place. According to locals, at about 12.45am, Chauhan went to a paan shop to buy tobacco products and began verbally abusing some people there. This angered them and the persons abused him back.

Chauhan then slapped one of the men, due to which others attacked him. As more people gathered, the constable tried to run away. The locals then chased him down and thrashed him with sticks.

In the viral video, the constable is seen lying on the road and people are punching, kicking and hitting him with sticks. Some locals then called the cops and a team of Sola police rushed there and rescued Chauhan. Sola police personnel tried to save their colleague from prohibition charges, but a doctor at Sola Civil Hospital, where he was taken for treatment, called the police control room and complained about the drunk cop.

Sola police later filed two FIRs, one against six persons including a minor for assaulting Chauhan, based on a complaint by the constable and another FIR was filed by a sub-inspector against Chauhan for prohibition offences. Police also invoked rioting charges against those who allegedly attacked the cop.

