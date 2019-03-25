Drunk driver loses control of bus and rams into a wall in Nalasopara

crime

The bus suddenly changed its route which created panic among the passengers, when they tried to confront the driver, he hit the bus to a compound wall of a house.

In another case of drink and drive, a bus driver registered under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation was booked by the Nalasopara police for drunk driving and negligence. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon where the driver of the VVMC bus was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the bus which led to a change in route and later he rammed into a compound of a house.

The bus suddenly changed its route which created panic among the passengers. When they tried to confront the driver, he rammed the bus into a compound wall of a house. According to sources, the regular bus route was from Nalasopara west to Nalla area but the driver forgot the route and took the bus to Nanbhat. Passengers started shouting and screaming and asked him to stop the bus but it was all in vain. Since the bus was running at a slow pace, no passenger was injured.

Sameer Varat social activist of Vasai said, "I immediately rushed to the spot and informed the VVMC commissioner as well as the Nalasopara police. Two constables from Nalasopara police took the driver with them to the police station."

Buses registered under VVMC run on a contract basis for other private companies and the drivers of are often very careless due to which more than 21 people have already lost their lives due to negligence in accidents." he added.

The senior inspector Vasant Labde of Nalasopara police station said, “We have taken action against the bus driver and a case has been registered under Section 185 in The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988."

