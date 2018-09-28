'Drunk' Kavanaugh accused of shoving woman up a wall

international

Fourth woman comes forward accusing US SC nominee; he once again denies

Protestors rally against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the Supreme Court. Pics/AFP

Hours before Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, a fourth woman has come forward to the panel.

The new allegations, submitted in the form of an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Senator Cory Gardner, were discussed with Kavanaugh on a call with Senate investigators. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation in the letter during the call, the report quoted sources as saying. According to the letter, Kavanaugh in inebriated condition physically assaulted a woman he socialised with in Washington in 1998. The sender of the complaint described an evening involving her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends in 1998.



Brett Kavanaugh

"When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually. There were at least four witnesses, including my daughter," the letter stated. The writer said the alleged survivor was still traumatised and had decided to remain anonymous herself.

Sharing incident my civic duty: Blasey Ford

Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, said the incident drastically altered her life and she felt it was her "civic duty" to share her story about what happened to her 36 years ago. She said in a prepared testimony, which was then delivered at a high-profile hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, "It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth," she said.

Accusations until now

* The alleged assault of Christine Blasey Ford took place when Kavanaugh was in high school.

* The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, says he exposed himself to her at a party when both were freshman at Yale.

* On Wednesday, another woman named Julie Swetnick accused him of sexual misconduct while in high school and alleged that she was "gang-raped" at a party he attended in the early 1980s.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever