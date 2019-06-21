Drunk man arrested for driving a tank through streets of Poland

international

The man was arrested and questioned by the police after he sobered up

A drunk driver was arrested in PajÄÂczno, Poland for driving a tank through the streets.

The vehicle is a Soviet T-55 tank belonged to the Parish military and is over 60 years old. The residents called the police on June 12 before 10 pm when they felt that it was attacking them.

According to Newsweek, the unnamed driver was responsible for putting the tank on and off its trailer. The trailer broke when it was being repaired and the drunken man decided to take the war machine on a ride.

The man had parked the 40-tonne machine on the main street by the time the cops arrived. He was standing beside the car and another man, who is believed to be his passenger was also present.

The motorist was arrested and questioned by the police after he sobered up. He may be charged with eight years of prison time if he is charged with creating "direct danger of a catastrophe in the land, water or air traffic," or two years for driving under influence.

As for the tank, an ex-soldier who knew how to operate it, came at 5 in the morning to load it into a tow truck and take it to a guarded parking lot.

